Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, May 31, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Receipts: 1,285 Last Week: 593 Year Ago: 0

Special note: Year ago receipts: 989

Compared to a light test last week, steers and heifers 3.00 to 6.00 lower. Slaughter cows 2.00 to 3.00 higher, slaughter bulls 1.00 to 2.00 higher. Demand moderate for feeders, good for slaughter and replacement cattle, supply moderate. Feeder cattle trade under pressure as Feeder Cattle futures closed limited down. Supply included: 70% Feeder Cattle (41% Steers, 1% Dairy Steers, 46% Heifers, 12% Bulls); 11% Slaughter Cattle (90% Cows, 10% Bulls); 19% Replacement Cattle (8% Stock Cows, 49% Bred Cows, 8% Bred Heifers, 25% Cow-Calf Pairs, 10% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 22%.

For complete market reports, visit https://agmarketnews.mo.gov/reports and see “Douglas County Livestock Auction” under the “South Central Missouri” header.

FEEDER CATTLE

Source: USDA AMS Livestock, Poultry & Grain Market News, MO Dept of Ag Market News – Steve Gill, Market Reporter, Jefferson City, MO (573) 751-5618 www.ams.usda.gov/lpgmn

https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/ | https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/viewReport/1820