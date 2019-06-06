Douglas County Library To Host Two Storytelling Events During 2500 Miles of Arts & Culture

As part of the 2019 2500 Miles of Arts & Culture, two storytelling programs will be presented at the Douglas County Public Library.

Join local resident and artist, Kathy Reser, who will entertain with stories of yesterday on Tuesday, June 11, 7 p.m. And relax and enjoy more stories of yesterday as told by author and educator, Marsha Thauwald, on Wednesday, June 12, 7 p.m.

Admission is free and doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Also, for those who are interested in learning about their family lineage, an experienced genealogist will be available at a genealogy workshop presented by the Carl Neiman Chapter of the NSDAR on Monday, June 10, from 1:00 – 3:00 in the genealogy room.

And, please remember, Marty Hahne is presenting “Magic…Out of this World,” this morning, (Thursday, June 6), at 10 a.m.

There is still time to sign up fr the 2019 Summer Reading Program, “A Universe of Stories,” for ages 3 to 18.

For more information about programs or to register for the summer reading program, stop by the Library, 301 West Webster Avenue, Ava, or call, 683-5633.