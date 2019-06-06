Douglas County Extension Office Answers Questions, Assists Citizens  

By Dr. Krista Tate, Douglas County Engagement Specialist

AVA, Mo. –– Throughout the months of March and April, the Douglas County Extension Center worked hard for the citizens of Douglas County. Over twenty calls or walk-in clients utilized services offered at the Douglas County Extension office. The majority of those clients were looking for plant and pest identification while the remaining 20% inquired about various agriculture information from specialists assigned to Douglas County.

Thirteen Douglas County farms submitted 38 soil samples to be sent to the University of Missouri soil-testing lab to determine proper fertilization for their crops and hay fields. Dr. Sarah Kenyon, Douglas County’s assigned agronomist, will evaluate each sample. In addition to assessing samples, clients are able to email, call, or request a farm visit with Dr. Kenyon as well as livestock specialist Elizabeth Picking.

A new family to Douglas County checked out a few gardening reference books held at the extension office. Two citizens took the PPAT pesticide test required to purchase specific pesticides and two college distance-learning exams were taken at the office in March and April.

Newly elected Douglas County Extension Council had its first meeting on April 30. Members learned responsibilities of their positions, officers were elected, and future meeting dates were set. The council is looking forward to educating citizens on the role extension can play in the county.

Anyone interested in attending the Douglas County Grazing School needs to contact the Douglas County Extension office by June 10. Grazing School is a three-day seminar on management intensive grazing taught by MU Extension specialists as well as the Missouri Department of Conservation, NRCS, and Soil and Water District. Classes are June 17-19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ava Trueview Family Theater.

For more information or to inquire about how the extension office might be able to assist please feel free to call 417-683-4409 or stop by the extension office. The Douglas County Extension office in located in the Douglas County courthouse.