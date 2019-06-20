Douglas County Commissioners Reject Dump Truck Bid

The Douglas County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, June 17th, with Presiding Commissioner Lance Stillings, District No. 1 Commissioner Craig Cunningham, District No. 2 Commissioner Lawson Curtis in attendance, and County Clerk Kerry Davis in attendance.

During the meeting the meeting the Commissioners opened bids for a dump truck and a pickup truck. A bid was received from Bruckner’s for the dump truck, but Commissioners did not approve the bid.

The Commissioners also took road calls, signed court orders for the tax book, and signed a requisition for the Local Emergency Planning Committee.