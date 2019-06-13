Donald Hodges

Donald John Hodges, 77 years, 4 months, 21 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed away on June 7, 2019 at the Heart of the Ozark Healthcare Center.

Donald was born January 16, 1942 in Squires, Mo to Olen Sampson and Geneva (Turner) Hodges.

Donald was a Christian and was baptized.

Donald was a retired Mechanic and Body and Fender man in Ava for most of his life. On October 18, 1974 Donald and Jo Ann (Manley) were united in marriage in Springfield, MO.

Donald enjoyed fishing, hunting and fixing anything that was broken.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Jo Ann in 1994, and one brother, Eldon Hodges.

He is survived by his sister and husband, Pat & George Long, nephew, Keith Long, two nieces, Nancy Pellham and Debbie Hall, two step children, Larry Stanford and Karen Elkin, and other relatives and friends.

Cremation services for Donald are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO per his request. Burial of his cremains will be in the Union Grove Cemetery by his wife, Jo Ann. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.