DNR Hosts Bryant Creek State Park Meeting

Tuesday, the Missouri Dept. of Natural Resources State Parks Division hosted a public meeting in Ava to update the community on its Conceptual Planning Process for the not-yet-open Bryant Creek State Park on the southern border of Douglas County. Senator Mike Cunningham and Representative Karla Eslinger joined the crowd of about 50 people.
