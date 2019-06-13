Della Mallonee

With great sadness the family of Della Marie Mallonee announces that she was reunited with her husband in the garden of the Lord on May 22, 2019 in Ava, Missouri.

Della Marie Mallonee was born to parents Roy Charles Harold and Lydia Fay (Ralph) Harold on January 20, 1935 in Pleasanton, Kansas. She moved to Red Oak, Iowa, where she completed her education and met the love of her life and best friend, Boyd Mallonee. She was blessed with two children, Sonya and Marty, and upheld a marriage spanning 68 years, with a love that will remain eternal.

Della Marie was a homemaker, devoted wife and loving mother. She was employed several years as a factory worker at the Carbon Plant and Murphy’s Calendar factory. She loved gardening, canning and was an excellent cookie maker. She spent much of her time entertaining her grandchildren with games and activities. She was an accomplished seamstress and crafter. She loved quilting, crocheting, and knitting items for friends, family and those in need.

She dedicated her life to her family and church. Camping trips and visits to bluegrass music festivals were among her favorite pastimes. Family was always number one on her mind and visiting with them was so important to her. She spent most of her spare time with her loving husband visiting family and traveling. Her caring spirit will remain with all those who met her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd Mallonee; her parents, sister Opal May Grimsley, infant brother, and great grandson Daniel Huff.

She will be deeply missed by her beloved daughter and spouse: Sonya and Cecil Huff; beloved son Marty. As well as grandchildren; Kim, Dustin (wife Shannon Marie), Carissa, Andrew (wife Amanda) and Oliver. She loved with all her heart, her great grandchildren; Dusty and Dakota Huff; Drew, Haden, Haley, and Aria Mallonee and well-loved step-great grandsons Jaren and Kaden. She missed the birth of her first great-great grandchild who arrived on earth near the time of her passing from this earth, Beau W (son of Kahlis and Dakota). She also survived by five brothers: Clifford, Virgil, Roscoe, Melvin, and Harold as well as two sisters: Emilie and Frieda. Many beloved nieces and nephews as well as a host of other relatives and friends will miss her dearly.

The family would appreciate gifts to the charity of the donor’s choice in lieu of flowers.

A memorial service will be conducted in Walnut Grove General Baptist Church, Ava, at 11:00 a.m. Saturday June 15, 2019. Dinner, fellowship, and music following the service. Please bring instruments, we would love for you to join in.