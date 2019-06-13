Daughter of Local Resident Named New Vice Chancellor of Instruction, Chief Academic Officer

By Tim Engle, Metropolitan Community College

Caron Daugherty, Ed.D., daughter of Lionel Daugherty, of Ava, has been named Metropolitan Community College’s new vice chancellor of instruction and chief academic officer. Her appointment was approved by the MCC Board of Trustees on May 9.

Daugherty will join MCC in mid-June from Jefferson College in Hillsboro (Jefferson County), Missouri, where she is vice president of instruction and CAO.

Daugherty’s higher education experience spans technical and community colleges and a four-year university, in both rural and urban areas. In 1993 she began her career as an academic advisor, later becoming transfer advisor, at Missouri State University in Springfield. In 2002 she became a full-time English instructor at Ozarks Technical Community College in Springfield, teaching composition, literature, journalism and technical writing courses. As a faculty member there she also served as director of grants development and director of the honors program.

In 2011, after having completed her doctorate, she joined Moraine Park Technical College, a public technical college with multiple locations in Wisconsin. At Moraine Park she served first as dean of general education and then as institutional accreditation liaison officer.

Daugherty has been vice president of instruction and CAO at Jefferson College since 2015. At Jefferson she created an Instructional Council, implemented a strategic vision for program growth and development, started a dual credit workgroup to bridge student affairs and instruction-side efforts, and created an Office of Institutional Effectiveness, among other accomplishments. She engaged with community leaders and the college’s partners in education, health care and manufacturing. Daugherty is also a peer reviewer with the Higher Learning Commission.

She holds a B.A. in English and professional writing (double major) and an M.A. in English from Missouri State University. She earned her Ed.D. in educational leadership and policy analysis from the University of Missouri-Columbia. Her dissertation was titled “A Policy Study: Equity and College Access — Missouri A+ Schools Program.”

Dr. Sharon Blackman has served as MCC’s interim vice chancellor of instruction since January.