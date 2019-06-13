Council on Aging Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

I’ve learned that people will forget what you said; people will forget what you did; but people will never forget how you made them feel. –Maya Angelou

Seniors, if you are still riding a motorcycle, please wear your helmet. It doesn’t matter what the legislature says, it makes sense to keep it on your head. The skull is not really that thick. Motorcycles are smaller than cars and not everyone sees them. Be protected!

I will have to tell you next week who won the Pool Tournament.

The blood pressure clinic hosted by the County Health Department will be here Monday, June 17, 10 a.m.

Come see us, visit with us and eat with us. You’ll enjoy your time here. We are a friendly bunch.

It was reported that the karaoke time went very well and will be continued monthly. We’ll for sure let you know when.

Do you enjoy Monday Night Music? We sincerely appreciate your donations.

We have free menus for you to pick up so you will know each day what we are serving for dinner. If you are 60 and over, you may eat for a suggested donation of $3.50. If 59 and younger, the meal costs a flat $6.00 — salad bar with each meal.

The Grief Support Group will be here on Tuesday, June 18 at 10:00 a.m. On Wednesday, June 19, there is a special program beginning at 10:30 about Elder Abuse for Elder Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.

Vegetarian — loose translation of the old Indian word for ‘Bad Hunter.’

Until next week, have a good ‘un.