Council on Aging Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

Even though there are days I wish I could change some things that happened in the past, there’s a reason the rear view mirror is so small and the windshield is so big. Where you’re headed is much more important than what you’ve left behind.

At the Center, we have a participant Code of Conduct: • We value all others and act with respect. • We abide by all laws, restrictions and precautions. • We all pitch in and we all win. Our mission is: Working together. Finding options. Bettering lives.

Thursday, June 6, will host the Board Meeting at noon. Anyone is welcome to come and sit in.

Friday, June 7, Season’s Hospice will be here for Bingo. Everyone is a winner in this.

University Extension will be helping us “Eat Smart, Live Active” on Mondays during June. Sessions start at 10 a.m., so come and join.

Pitch Tournament each Tuesday at noon and T.O.P.S. meets in the basement at 2 p.m. each Tuesday.

Wednesday June 12 will be a Pool Tournament at noon. Bring your dollar and see if you can beat Lee. You may also come in and practice ahead of time.

The Center has books to read, puzzles to put together, cards to play and tables where you can just sit down and talk and get to know one another.

Our meals are a donation of $3.50 (over age 60) and are served from 11 a.m. to noon. You may also come and pick up one to go.

Speaking of exercise, that group meets every Wednesday at 10 a.m.

I don’t know if my pants are feeling loose because I’m losing weight or the elastic is finally giving up the fight.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.