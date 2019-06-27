Corps Has Announced Spillway Release at Table Rock Lake on June 25 

BRANSON, Mo. – The Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District began a spillway release from Table Rock Dam at 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 25 as part of the ongoing effort to evacuate water captured during heavy spring rains.

Five spillway gates were opened one-foot each beginning at 7 a.m. By 8 a.m. all 10 gates were opened one-foot releasing about 10,500 cubic feet per second combined with the 24-hour hydropower releases of about 9,500 c.f.s. The combined release is about 20,000 c.f.s. One of the four hydropower turbines is currently off-line.

For more information call the Table Rock Lake Project Office at 417-334-4101.

Daily lake information can be obtained at www.swl-wc.usace.army.mil or the Corps’ mobile App which can be found in mobile App stores by searching for USACE Little Rock.