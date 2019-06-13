Community Events

This column is for fundraisers, benefits, or community functions for which a fee or membership dues are collected. Items will be printed in this column twice for a single fee of $5.00 for 25 words or less.

* * *

Tri-County Bluegrass Event on Friday, June 14 at 7:00 pm at Earth Outdoor complex in Mtn. Grove (old sale barn) featuring New Grass Attack. Admission is one non-perishable food item to be donated to Mtn. Grove Food Pantry. Hot dog meals available for $2. Proceeds will be donated to the Mountain Moving Ministry home in Mtn Grove. Bring instruments – jam session to follow. There will be games for kids. To be re-scheduled if it rains. Call 417.926.9150 for more info. 39-1t

* * *