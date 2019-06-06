Church of the Living God – Bevy Moore

Wednesday evening Bible study continued with the Sermon on the Mount. Matthew 7:21-23, focused on “Not everyone that sayeth unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven;”

We had our granddaughter, Jaycee Burton, with us Wednesday through Saturday.

Saturday I enjoyed my birthday with my sister, Donna Bannister, going to the new tea room in Seymour, then to lunch at the Chinese restaurant. Then, that evening, Pastor Gary took me to Cookies Restaurant in Theodosia, for supper & surprised me with having our friends Jeff & Lora Hubbard there.

Sunday morning, we had 41 in attendance. Bro. Don opened the service with prayer, praise song, & Scripture reading from 1 Samuel 30:6.

Sis. Linda led Sunday School class with Scripture from James 5. Special singing was by Sister Linda Roberts & Bro. Jeff Hubbard.

Birthday celebrations this week were Billy Graham, Danny Fleetwood, Kal-El & Crighton Smith, Linda Roberts, & myself.

Pastor Gary brought the morning message “Rewards & Consequences” Rev. 21:1-8, Phil. 3:14, Rev. 3:20-21, & John 14:6.

Bro. Jason Snelson brought the evening message of “A Church on Fire”, Matthew 3:11, Hebrews 12:29, Revelations 3:16. Fire: 1. Prepares-Makes ready. 2. Consumes-burns out unnecessary stuff. 3. Purifies-makes clean before God. 4. Softens- the heart of sinners. Four things the church should do: 1. Fast & pray-gets us higher/closer to where we need to be, Exodus 34:28, 1 Kings 19:8. 2. Be uncomfortable in the world, 1 John 2:15, 2 Timothy 2:4. 3. Care for lost souls, Psalms 142:4, Mark 16:20. 4. Accomplish great things for God.

Special prayer requests this week were for Don Reed, Tammy Hinrichs, Helga Emrick, Margaret Rosseau, Addie West, Jean Porter, the Elmer Bradford family, our President, our Church & Pastor, the upcoming revival, & many unspokens.

This Saturday will be our Ladies Meeting & Fellowship at 10:00. We will be doing a painting this month with a potato bar lunch to follow.

Service times are Sunday Morning 10:00, worship at 11:00, Evening service at 6:00. Wednesday evening Bible Study at 7:00. Located at the corner of NW Hampton & Norman. (Formerly 7th & 7th).

Pastor Gary Moore 417-543-3785, Associate Pastor Don Lunn 417-250-2084.

Revival starts Sunday July 21st with Bro. Mark Roy from West Plains.