Charlene Mae Irwin, 79 years, 16 days old, of Washburn, MO (formerly of Ava, MO), passed on to Heaven on June 23, 2019 at Lacoba Nursing Home in Monett, MO.

Charlene was born June 7, 1940 in Kansas City, MO to Arnold and Goldie (Edwards) Fry.

On October 24, 1958, Charlene and Max Wayne Irwin were united in marriage at Kansas City, MO and were blessed with six children.

Charlene was a homemaker and housewife.

Charlene was a strong Christian woman and attended the Freedom Baptist Church in Garfield, AR. She enjoyed crocheting, attending church, reading her Bible, listening to good sound preaching. She especially loved music gatherings and spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Max in 1997, one grandchild, Amanda Swindle, one brother, Jake Brisby, two sister-in-laws and their spouses, Billie and Dean Lawson and Shirley and Ed Morrow, and a very special Uncle and Aunt, Bob and Elsie.

Charlene is survived by her six children and their spouses, Verna and Leon Swindle, Mary and Jim Placzek, Mark and Ingrid Irwin, Doug and Corina Irwin, Ernie and Briana Irwin, and Bion and Catrina Irwin, 14 grandchildren, Shane Swindle, Sherri Brewer, Sharla and husband, David Nelson, Michelle Stultz, Joshua Irwin, Samantha Irwin, Charity Irwin, Caleb Irwin, Reagan Irwin, Kennedy Irwin, Ransom Irwin, Patience Irwin, Promise Irwin, and Purpose Irwin, 12 great grandchildren, one sister, Mary Bailey, Raytown, MO, one brother-in-law, David Wilson, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Charlene will be Friday, June 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO. Visitation will be Friday from 12:00 p.m. to service time. Burial will be in the Turkey Creek Cemetery, Ava, MO. Officiating will be Brother Doug Irwin and Brother Bion Irwin. Memorials may be made to Turkey Creek Cemetery. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.