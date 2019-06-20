Caudill Joins Music Scene in Nashville

Bethany Caudill, formerly of Ava, was one of several musical entertainers preforming at the Commodore Grille in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, June 7.  Fans and friends may follow Bethany on Facebook, and on Nashville Entertainment Weekly.  In the above brochure advertising the event, Bethany is in the bottom row, center.   Her website is www.bethanycaudill.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR