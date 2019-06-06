Care to Learn, Crosslines To Host Two Free Food Events 

The first food distribution event is Friday, June 14.

Crosslines and Care to Learn will facilitate the first of two food distribution give-a-ways to be held on the Ava R-I School campus, the first event begins Friday, June 14, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

The second event is slated for Friday, July 19.

Food items will be distributed in front of the bus parking lot which is situated east of the high school. To participate, this service requires no identification or proof of income, and is free to all community members.

Entrance to the distribution site may only be accessed from Jefferson Street, with vehicles turning east on East Main Avenue, then turning south on North Spring Street. Upon receipt of a food parcel, vehicles will exit on to Pennington Avenue.

Vehicle access from Martin Avenue or North Mansfield Road will not be allowed as barrier gates will block the streets, keeping traffic from gaining entry through other venues.

Crosslines is a faith based organization that partners with the Council of Churches of the Ozarks to help those in need with food assistance, referral services, hygiene items, clothing vouchers and case management services.

Care to Learn has the mission to provide funding to areas and meet the needs of health, hunger and hygiene so every student can be successful in school.

Along with the local Care to Learn group, the event is hosted by the Ava Student Council and National Honor Society members.