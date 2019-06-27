Caney News – Janice Lafferty

June 9 – Caney Church met together Wednesday evening to priase the Lord and learn more about His word. We praised the Lord in song.

Bro. Jim Lafferty welcomed everyone. Prayer requests/praise reports taken Bro. Hi Lambeth led in prayer.

Jim read Galatians 1.

God set forth the 10 commandments for man to abide by. It is how we should try to live. Man has added more laws and stricter laws, just so he can make himself feel bigger. He tries to belittle others to justify himself.

It is by mercy and grace we make heaven.

We had a very interesting discussion. Sis. Melba Austin taught a good lesson to our youth.

We are blessed with people who can preach, teach, explain, and understand a lot of the Bible so they can share it with others.

Sunday School opened with singing on this beautiful Lord’s Day. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone blessed to hear Sis. Lila Roberts pray. She has not been with us in a while.

Jack read Ps. 22:1-8, 21-28 for our devotion. God is in control. Praise Him! He has promised a home in heaven.

After Sunday School, we had a time of testimony Jeff Shipley, Lila Roberts, Kelli Clemans, Lake Clemans. Worship continued with congregational singing.

Special music by Melissa Harmon.

Pastor Bill Austin spoke this morning. His scripture ws Hebrews 1:-13, Matthew 5:17-18.

All laws will come to pass and be fulfilled when He comes. We cannot change the law. It shows us how sinful we are. Christ made a way of forgiveness for us. He will declare us not quietly when we believe on Christ.

Sunday evening service began with singing, Bro. Bill welcomed everyone. Bro. Jack led in prayer.

Testimony by Bro. Jack.

Bro. Hi Lambeth sang for us. We are truly blessed to have Hi with us. He does great for 92. He still leads our congregation singing.

Bro. Jim Lafferty was our speaker Sunday evening. His scripture was Acts 22:1-16.

How is your testimony? Can you tell others what Christ has done for you? Do you live your testimony? Jesus calls everyone to witness about Him. By example or by Word. Do your part. Our families, your family needs to hear Christ.

A good day in the Lord.

June 16 – Sunday School opened singing praises to the Lord. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer by Jim Lafferty. Bro. Jack read Psalms 50:1-15 for our devotion. God has done so much for us. We should truly be thankful for all He’s done and will do.

After a good Sunday School lesson, Happy Birthday was sung to Roger Chaney. God bless him. He is a good worker in our church.

The praise/worship hour continued with a time of testimony. Vanessa Mills, Jim Lafferty, Melba Austin, and Mayme Rogers, Jim Loomis, Janice Lafferty.

Service continued with congregational singing. Special music by Melissa Harmon and Kathleen Chaney.

Pastor Bill Austin spoke today. His scripture was 2 Samuel, 18:33. David cried and prayed for his son. David was busy with life and going to battle. He couldn’t say he was a good father. He loved his son and did pray for him. Be an example to your kids. Raise them to love the Lord. Then you can say you tried. Time is short. Don’t waste it.

A thoughtful message on this Farther’s Day.

We honored our fathers with token gifts. So glad they love the lord and try to serve Him and guide their children.

Evening service began with singing. Bro. Bill welcomed everyone Prayer by Janice Lafferty. Testimony given by Janice.

Bro. Jack Essary spoke Sunday evening. He read 1 Corinthains 1:10.

He spoke about how wise man thinks he is. The foolishness of God is wiser than man.

Man needs to wise up and follow Christ. Let’s be something God can use.

A good message the world should hear.

We had a good father’s day. The best father is God, so let’s follow Him.

Come worship with us at Caney Church. You are welcome.