Caney News – Janice Lafferty

May 19 – Caney gathered together Sunday morning to praise the Lord. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were taken. Bro. Jim Lafferty led in prayer.

Jack read Romans 10:5-13 for our devotion. The easy plan of salvation. Time is short. Ask Jesus into your heart.

Praise/worship began with a time of testimony, Elsie Combs, Jeff Shipley, Kelli Clemens, Luke Clemans, Melba Austin, Dennis House, Rex Clemans.

Service continued with congregational singing. Special music by Melissa Harmon.

Pastor Bill Austin spoke this morning. 2 Peter 3:1-3 was his scripture. It is a great thing to know Christ lives. What a wonderful day it was when Jesus rose from the dead. What a great day it was when you got saved.

In the evening service began singing. Bro. Bill welcomed everyone Bro. Hi Lambeth led in prayer. We had a testimony from Jim Lafferty.

Bro. Jack Essary spoke Sun. evening. His scripture was Luke 6:19-38. People need to be near Jesus. The Bible tells us all the good things Jesus will do for us. Yet people avoid Him. Seemingly want to stay away from Him. Our reward is great in Heaven when we serve Him. Watch out for false prophets. Not all will make Heaven. We have to go by way of the cross. Don’t let anyone rob you of your heavenly treasures. A wonderful message from the Word of God.

Sis. Melba Austin taught our youth a lesson.

June 2 – Sunday School opened with singing. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests/praise reports taken. Sis. Janice Lafferty led in prayer.

Bro. Jack read Psalm 34:-14 for our devotion. We should always be thankful for all the Lord does for us. We can cry out to Him in our time of troubles.

After a good Sunday School lesson, we had a time of testimony: Kathleen Chaney, Jim Lafferty, Melissa Harmon, Hi Lambeth, Vanessa Mills, Melba Austin.

Praise worship continued with congregational singing.

Special music by Melissa Harmon and Kathleen Chaney.

Bro. Jack Essary brought our morning message. His scripture was Acts 26:1-32.

We all have a past we are ashamed of. We have a future that God promises us to be good. Only if we believe and trust Him. We have a hope of a heaven to go to. Jesus says to rise out of the miry clay where you are. He loves you and will clean you up and set you on His path.

A good message from the Word.

Sunday evening Bro. Bill welcomed everyone. Prayer requests, praise reports were taken. Bro. Jack led in prayer. We had a good time of testimony, Jack Essary

Special music by Kathleen Chaney.

Bro. Jim Lafferty spoke for us. His scripture was based on Galatians 1. What kind of knowledge do you have? Do you have head or heart knowledge?

With the right kind of heart knowledge you can make heaven Can you reach out to others and tell them of Christ? Get the heart knowledge. It’s important. A message from the Word.

Sis. Melba taught our youth a good lesson.

A good day in the house of the Lord. Come worship with us at Caney. You are welcome.