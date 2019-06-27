Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

***

Thursday Night Community Prayer gathering in the Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6-8 p.m. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570 41-2t

***

Missouri Assoc. of General Baptists’ Fifth Sunday Meeting for June, at 7 p.m. Friday, June 28th and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29th at Brushy Knob Church (Gainesville). Rodger Hickerson speaks Friday; David Dodson speaks Saturday. 40-2t

***

Champion Summer Bash, (Spring Fling) Saturday, June 29, on the Square in Downtown Champion, from 11 am. Bring your chairs! Everyone welcome. 41-1t

***

Douglas County Republican Central Committee will meet for business and a patriotic program on Monday, July 1, at 7 pm. at Mt. Zion Bible School. Guests welcome. 683-6090 41-1t

***

Douglas County Fox Trotters Trail Ride, Saturday, July 6, 9 a.m. at Assenmacher Farm, with potluck. For details visit https://www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com/trail-rides-and-events. 40-2t

***

Goodhope Ministries Praise & Worship Saturday. Bring your songs and Bibles to worship, covered dishes optional, Saturday, July 6th 2-5 p.m. at Douglas County Veterans Memorial Bldg. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570. 41-2t

***