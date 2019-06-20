Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Thursday Night Community Prayer gathering in the Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570. 40-2t

Treadle On Gathering Academy conference and classes on treadle sewing machines, Friday and Saturday, June 21-22, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Douglas County Veteran’s Memorial Association Bldg., across from the Post Office 402 W. Washington, Ava. 39-2t

Dye Family Reunion, Saturday, June 22, at the Ava General Baptist Fellowship Hall, 10 a.m. Everyone welcome! 683-2571. 39-2t

Crossbow Workshop, Saturday, June 22, 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Andy Dalton Shooting Range & Outdoor Education Ctr. 4897 N. Farm Road 61, Ash Grove, MO 65604. Register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/163528 or call 417-742-4361. Youths under 15 must be accompanied by an adult. 39-1t

Douglas County Fox Trotters Trail Ride, Wednesday, June 26, 9 a.m. at East Bar-K, with potluck. For details visit https://www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com/trail-rides-and-events. 40-1t

Missouri Assoc. of General Baptists’ Fifth Sunday Meeting for June, at 7 p.m. Friday, June 28th and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29th at Brushy Knob Church (Gainesville). David Dodson speaks Friday; Rodger Hickerson speaks Saturday. 40-2t

Douglas County Fox Trotters Trail Ride, Saturday, July 6, 9 a.m. at Assenmacher Farm, with potluck. For details visit https://www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com/trail-rides-and-events. 40-2t

