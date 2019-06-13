Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Ava Area Ambulance District board meeting Thursday, June 13, at 5:30 p.m., at the ambulance station, 1412 Prince Street, Ava. 39-1t

Thursday Night Community Prayer gathering in the Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570. 38-1t

Riley Reunion, at the Mansfield Community Center, Friday, June 14th game night at 5 p.m. and Saturday, June 15th at 9 a.m. with potluck at noon, then auction. 38-2t

Crosslines and Care to Learn food distribution give-a-way on the Ava R-I School campus in front of the bus parking lot east of the high school, Friday, June 14, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. and again on Friday, July 19. Enter from Jefferson St. 39-1t

The Class of 1964 will be having their 55th class reunion Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Douglas County Veterans’ Memorial Building, 402 W. Washington. 10 a.m., Lunch at noon. For more information call Peggy Davis 417-543-3407. 37-2t

Handgun Workshop Saturday, June 15, 2019, 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Andy Dalton Shooting Range & Outdoor Education Ctr. at 4897 N. Farm Road 61, Ash Grove, MO 65604. Register & get rules at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/163528 or call 417-742-4361 37-2t

Sandy Church Storehouse, open Monday, June 17, 8 am. – 1 p.m. 39-1t

The Douglas County Historical and Genealogical Society monthly meeting Mon., June 17, 2019 at 6:30 at the Museum. Everyone is welcome to attend. 39-1t

The Support the Handicapped Board of Douglas County meeting Tuesday, June 18th, at 5 p.m. at the DoCo Sheltered Workshop. Everyone welcome. 39-1t

Douglas County Fox Trotters Trail Ride, Wednesday, June 19 at 9 a.m. at Wilie Lee’s. Visit www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com for info. 39-1t

Elder Abuse: What is Is and What You Can Do About It conversation with the Douglas County Elder Concerns Team, Wednesday, June 19 at 10:30 a.m. at the Council on Aging Ava Senior Center. 39-1t

Treadle On Gathering Academy conference and classes on treadle sewing machines, Friday and Saturday, June 21-22, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Douglas County Veteran’s Memorial Association Bldg., across from the Post Office 402 W. Washington, Ava. 39-2t

Dye Family Reunion, Saturday, June 22, at the Ava General Baptist Fellowship Hall, 10 a.m. Everyone welcome! 683-2571. 39-2t

Crossbow Workshop, Saturday, June 22, 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Andy Dalton Shooting Range & Outdoor Education Ctr. 4897 N. Farm Road 61, Ash Grove, MO 65604. Register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/163528 or call 417-742-4361. Youths under 15 must be accompanied by an adult. 39-1t

