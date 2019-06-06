Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Douglas County Fox Trotters Trail Ride, Thursday, June 6, Crystal Lake, 10 a.m. Visit www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com for info. 38-1t

Camp Meeting Thurs.-Saturday, June 6-8, 7:00 p.m. June 6 with Pastor Bill Kelly at Blackjack Church located off 14 & AC Hwys. Turn east at first gravel road. Call 417-543-3659 for info on June 6-8 camp sites, speakers and music. See ad. 38-1t

Thursday Night Community Prayer gathering in the Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570. 38-1t

Douglas County Fox Trotters Trail Ride, Friday, June 7, Abbey, 10 a.m. Visit www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com for info. 38-1t

Douglas County Fox Trotters Trail Ride, Wednesday, June 12 at 9 a.m. at Brunner’s Farm with potluck to follow. Visit www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com for info. 38-1t

The Class of 1964 will be having their 55th class reunion Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Douglas County Veterans’ Memorial Building. For more information call Peggy Davis 417-543-3407.

37-1t

Riley Reunion, at the Mansfield Community Center, Friday, June 14th game night at 5 p.m. and Saturday, June 15th at 9 a.m. with potluck at noon, then auction. 38-2t

Handgun Workshop Saturday, June 15, 2019, 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Andy Dalton Shooting Range & Outdoor Education Ctr. at 4897 N. Farm Road 61, Ash Grove, MO 65604. Register & get rules at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/163528 or call 417-742-4361 36-2t

