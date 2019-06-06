Bryant Creek State Park Hosts Public Information Meeting June 11 in Ava

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, May 30, 2019 – Bryant Creek State Park invites the public to an informational meeting at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, at Ava Senior Center. The public is invited to share comments about the currently closed state park. State park staff will be on hand to provide information and answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the parks and historic sites, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities.

Ava Senior Center is located one block northeast of the Ava Square, at Spring Street and Benton Avenue, (281-283 NE Second Street), Ava, in southwest Missouri.

For more information, please contact Carl Bonnell at Table Rock State Park at 417-334-4704.