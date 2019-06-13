Bringing Awareness to Elder Abuse Program June 19 at Ava Senior Center

June is Elder Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month

The Family and Community Committee of Douglas County CHART, in cooperation with Council on Aging Senior, are implementing a local campaign to raise awareness about elder abuse. The goal is to bring attention and education to the problem. The group hopes to assist those who may not be able to help themselves, and to let everyone know it is important to talk about what can be done to prevent elder abuse, and what folks can do once an issue is spotted.

The meeting will be held at the Ava Senior Center on Wednesday, June 19, at 10:30 a.m. The session is entitled, “What Elder Abuse is and What You Can Do About It.”

The session will offer tips on what to look for, and what should be done to address the issue. Awareness is key, and according to organizers, it is important for everyone to know it is okay to speak up and speak out. If something questionable is going on, say something.

Elder abuse presents itself in many different forms, including physical, emotional, sexual and financial abuse. Neglect is also an issue. The elderly deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.

Older individuals are vulnerable to abuse, and many are unable to adequately defend themselves. Fear and infirmity can be major barriers to seeking and attaining help.

Spotting abuse can also be a challenge as many elderly individuals are isolated and alone.

Institutionalized elderly may also experience abuse as well.

For Douglas County, the awareness campaign and meeting is being facilitated by local committee members, including Norma Stillings, long term care ombudsman volunteer; Debbie Dade, administrator, Ava Place Residential facility; and Tommy Roberts, Council on Aging, Ava Senior Center.

The public is urged to attend.

The elder and disabled adult abuse hotline number is 1-800-392-0210.