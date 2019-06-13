Breedon – Sue Thomas & Evelyn Harper

Pastor Cub Lafferty began the service with the reading of Psalms 100. Evelyn Harper dismissed to classes with prayer.

The Adult class studied the book of 1st Timothy. Questions were answered and Seven more asked for next week

Bill Harper asked the blessing in prayer for the offering and David Williams collected the offering.

After congregational singing, We had beautiful specials from Lisa and Kerry Lafferty, Laura Willis, Susie Sisco with David Williams and Wilma Hampton. Then, Judy Willis sang with her family.

Pastor Cub Preached the message from Matt.25:1-13. The invitation was extended and the service was closed in prayer by Mike Willis.

Sunday night service began with congregational singing. David Williams led the devotional with an opening prayer by Sue Thomas. He read John 21:1-11. He gave his testimony of his walk with the Lord and we were blessed to hear each testimony that was given.

Susie Sisco will lead the devotional service next Sunday night.

Friday night is our monthly singing. Singing begins at 7:00 p.m Bless us with your presence!!!