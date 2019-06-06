Breedon – Sue Thomas & Evelyn Harper

Pastor Cub Lafferty began the service with the reading of Psalms 149. Wilma Hampton dismissed to classes with prayer.

The children’s lesson was from 1 Samuel 2:18-21. Hannah had brought Samuel to the temple to serve the Lord. Each year she made and brought him a new coat when she came with her husband to offer the yearly sacrifice.

The adult class read and discussed the book of 1st Thessalonians. Questions were answered and seven more asked for next week.

Ronnie Thomas asked the blessing in prayer for the offering and Darrel Hampton, with Jacelyn Terry, collected the offering. After congregational singing, Judy Willis sang a solo. Lisa and Karry Lafferty sang. Then, Roy Hampton sang a special.

Pastor Cub preached the message from Matthew13. The invitation for salvation was extended. Then, Ronnie Thomas dismissed the service in prayer.