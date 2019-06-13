Bobby Lansdown

Bobby Lee Lansdown, 56 years, 9 months, 29 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed on to be with Jesus on June 6, 2019 at the Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare center with family and friends by his side.

Bobby was born August 7, 1962 in Wright County, MO to Charlie and Laura (Wallingford) Lansdown.

Graveside services for Bobby were Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Denney Cemetery on K Highway in Ava, MO. Memorials may be made to the family as a Love offering. Services are under the care Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.