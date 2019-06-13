Blunt Congratulates Missourians Accepted to Service Academies

WASHINGTON – On May 30, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) congratulated Missourians who accepted appointments to attend the U.S. service academies, including U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy (West Point), U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and the U.S. Naval Academy.

The following 19 individuals were nominated by Blunt: Andrew Werner Beldo of Parkville; Caitlin Marie Blevins of Aurora; Grant Edward Bradshaw of Columbia; Jerald Ravin Caldwell of O’Fallon; Dalton John Ennis of Chesterfield; Max Alan Greener of St. Charles; Gavriel Daniel Helm of High Ridge; Trevor James Kelly of Union; Colton Stephen Kerr of Independence; Joshua Preston McConnell of Lee’s Summit; Levi Montgomery Mertens of Jefferson City; Sarah Elizabeth Murray of Imperial; Cody Ray Phippen of Platte City; Luke Aanand Poudel of Lee’s Summit; Druva Manohar Riswadkar of Clayton; Hayden Michael Ritchhart of Carrollton; Louis Blake Rolwes of Wildwood; Calvin Gibbs Swafford of Richmond; and Emma Westerhold of Wentzville. Please click here for bios of the nominees.

“Congratulations to these bright young Missourians for earning a spot at our nation’s service academies,” said Blunt. “They will receive a first-rate education, further develop their leadership skills, and train to become the next generation of military leaders. All of these students have served their schools and communities well, and I wish them the best as they begin this exciting and challenging new chapter.”

Applicants are considered on the basis of leadership skills, academic success, physical ability, and extracurricular activities. A committee of Missouri residents reviewed each application and made nomination recommendations to Blunt. Blunt’s office has also begun accepting applications for next year. Please click here for more information.

