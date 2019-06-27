Black Oak – Donna Dodson

For though I be absent in the flesh, yet am I with you in the Spirit, joying and beholding your order, and the stedfastness of your faith in Christ. As ye therefore received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk ye in Him. –Colossians 2:5-6

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read 1 Corinthians 3:10-17 for the devotion, then dismissed us to class.

Brother Richard Potter took up the tithes and offering. Zoe Shull did the penny march for Camp Piland.

We sang Happy Birthday to Dana Brazeal and Wanda Goss. We wish them many more blessed birthdays. They are loved and appreciated.

Please pray with us for the Charlene Irwin family and all others who are bereaved, and Gary and Theta Nokes, Roy Frye, Pete Lawrence, Betty Satterfield, Mike Parker, Becky, Norma Corpelling, Faye Swofford, Euvenia Casady, Lou Tyler, Kevin Breeding, Wanda Goss and family, Howard Mitchell, Dana Brazeal, Tiffanee Satterfield, John Little, Dara Strong, Fanya Scott, all church camps, those who are sick, unsaved, unspoken, military, country and leaders, law enforcement and each other.

Sister Theta and Sister Wanda each sang a special for us.

Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message from Revelation 5:1-10. No one was worthy except Christ Jesus. He is the only way to an eternal life in heaven.

We enjoyed a wonderful meal for birthdays and anniversaries.

Sunday evening was our singing and sharing service. Ella Faye Mitchell, Theta Nokes, Claude Robertson, Richard Potter, Dana Brazeal, and Pastor David each sang a special. We had good testimonies of God’s goodness and blessings.

We would love for you to join us at Black Oak if you are searching for a church family.

May God bless you all this week.