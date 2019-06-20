Black Oak – Donna Dodson

Hear, ye children, the instruction of a father, and attend to know understanding. Proverbs 4:1

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Psalm 50:1-15 for the Devotion then dismissed us to class.

Brother Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offerings. Macee Breeding did the penny march for Camp Piland.

Please pray with us for Mike Parker and Becky, Dade Forrest, Gary and Theta Nokes, Kevin Breeding, Roy Frye, Betty Satterfield, Helen Workman, Pete Lawrence, Euvenia Casady, Dana Brazeal, Tiffanee Satterfield and girls, Dara Strong and family, all sick, unsaved, unspoken, bereaved, military, country and leaders, law enforcement, Camp Piland, our children and each other.

We honored the men of the church for Father’s Day. Richard Potter won the gift card and pop goody bag. Each father received a bag full of things with the word Pop in it. Molly Potter, Dana Brazeal, and Macee Breeding each read a poem about fathers. We appreciate the dads who worship with us.

Sister Theta Nokes sang a special for us. Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message from Proverbs 4:1-10. Christian fathers are different than all fathers. They seek wisdom and knowledge of God to gain a better life and to be a better example to their family. A very good and fitting Father’s Day message. We dismissed our evening service.

There will be no Bible Study on Wednesday.

Pastor David will preach Saturday evening of the Fifth Sunday Meeting at Brushy Knob Church in Gainesville June 29th.

May God bless you all this week.