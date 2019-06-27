Black Jack – Carol Murdy

June 23, 2019 – We enjoyed a great time of worship and fellowship as well as quite a downpour this Sunday, June 23, 2019. We thank God for His care and provision.

Our opening scripture was Psalms 39. In Matthew 7:21-29 we read where Jesus speaks of turning away those whose may cry “Lord, Lord” yet had back-slidden or done good works in a manner that brought glory to man and not God. Jesus reminds us to maintain a strong, secure footing on Him, the solid rock of our foundation, lest rain and wind part us from Him. Matthew 8 begins the telling of some miracles Jesus did beginning with the cleansing of a leper who worshipped Him and asked for healing. Jesus healed all who asked it of Him (Acts 10:38). Can anyone who does not believe in God be healed? Jesus said if we deny Him, He would deny us before the Father. A denial of God’s existence is a closed door.

The youth were reminded of Elijah who prayed and held back rain for 3-1/2 years and prayed again to have rain restored. There is power in prayer and God’s hand can be moved by one person.

Pastor Vic Murdy’s message of “Abide in Me” was based on verses from John 14 and 15. We must believe that God is. Hebrews 11:6 reads “but without faith it is impossible to please Him; for he that cometh to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him”. The parable of Luke 11 describes a man awakening his friend to provide for his company because he himself had nothing to offer. Is this you or I today? Are we just busy saving souls, but not able to meet the needs of others? We are all to be disciples of Christ, making believers: “And these signs shall follow them that believe; in My name they shall cast out devils, ..and they shall lay hands on the sick and they shall recover”. (Mark 16). We are deceived, thinking that God would not use us.

“Help thou my unbelief”, the father of the demon possessed boy said to Jesus. John 15:1 tells that “I am the true vine and my Father is the husbandman”. “Abide in me and I in you” (verse 3) The Father will purge or prune the vine of dead wood or weak branches unable to bear fruit. These are tossed into the fire. Stay attached to the vine. Read the Bible and pray. Nothing can stop us from praying; it is our choice we make.

Jesus tells us that if we know Him, we have known the Father for One is in the Other. Jesus did what He saw the Father do and said His words. John 14:13,14 tells us that “..whatsoever ye shall ask in my name, that will I do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son. If ye shall ask anything in my name, I will do it”. If we are attached to the vine and if we keep His commandments, showing our love for Him, Jesus will do it. (verses 21, 23)

All are welcomed to join us at l0:00am Sunday mornings for service. Pastor Murdy can be contacted at 417-543-3659. We have not because we ask not. We must believe God’s word and abide in Him. Life is in the vine. Stay attached to the life-giving Vine–JESUS!