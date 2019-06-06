Black Jack – Carol Murdy

Our service at Blackjack Church began with prayer and the reading of Psalms 96. We continued our study of Matthew 7. It is without question that we must purpose to walk in righteousness, loving God and loving one another, treating others as we want to be treated. Otherwise, God will not hear our prayers (Isaiah 1:15, Zechariah 7:9)

Wolves in sheep’s clothing abound. The devil would have us confused and scattered, to separate us with fussing over doctrine and not walking in love. We are easy prey when we are kept separate from the flock. Look at the fruit others bear and determine whether to partake or abstain from it. We cannot judge (verse 1) but we can decide if what is written in the Word of God is reflected in what we see and hear, being careful and cautious not to jump to conclusions too quickly.

Jesus said not all who say “Lord, Lord” will enter into heaven, even those who healed and had cast out devils. It is only God’s power that can do these things.

At some time they back slid and were no longer righteous before God (Ezekiel 18). God knows our heart status with Him at all times. Since we know not the time of our last breath, keeping our heart righteous before Him continually is imperative if we want to be heaven bound.

The youth learned about the sinless state of Jesus, that He was and is the only begotten son of God. Then Pastor Vic Murdy spoke on “Being Effective in Prayer” based in James 5. We must have faith that God will answer our prayer. Hebrews 11 tells us that it is impossible to please God without faith. Yet He is a rewarder of them that diligently seek Him. God wants us to pray and it is His desire to answer them. Do we prepare ourselves to enter into His presence? We should not try to approach Him in a haphazard way. He is God and is to be honored and respected as such. Have reverence.

Jehoshaphat in 2 Chronicles 20 feared the approach of an overpowering enemy he could not defeat. As king, he led his nation into fasting and prayer. They rent their clothing and sat in sackcloth with ashes upon their heads to show their powerlessness, their inability and weakness. God answered their supplications and led them to victory without a battle between the two forces. God overcame the enemy for them.

First, be righteous before God. Ask the Holy Spirit to search your heart for any and all things said, done or thought that displeased God. Repent. Prepare yourself to come before His throne. Fast of things of the world, removing that from your mind that would interfere from being single-minded as you pray. Psalms 66:18 tells us that we must remove iniquity from our heart before God will hear our prayer.

Believe before you ask that God will answer your prayer. It takes faith the size of a mustard seed. It is a privilege and honor to be able to pray unto God. Is your request a need or a want? How important is it to you? For if it is not important to you, it will not be important to God. Be specific with your request. Be persistent. Keep knocking. Do not be swayed thinking that your are powerless, only one in prayer. Elias in Verse 17, 18 held the rain for 3-1/2 years being one man.

Camp Meeting begins Thursday with dinner at 5:00 and service at 7:00 with Brother Bill Kelly. Breakfast Friday and Saturday is at 7:00, lunch at 11-noon. Meals are free. Children’s church is at l0:00. Friday evening at 6:00 presents music by the Inheritance Quartet from Marshfield with Brother Robert Grisham preaching at 7:00. Brother Robert Henry preaches Saturday. Camp sites available. Call Pastor Vic Murdy at 4l7-543-3659 for more information. Let us fellowship and worship together the Lord our God.