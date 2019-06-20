BID NOTICE

The Thornfield R-1 School District is accepting bids for the 2019-2020 school year for the following items:

• Diesel

• Propane (Transport Delivery)

• Dairy Products and Juice

• Trash Disposal

Additional information can be obtained by contacting the Thornfield R-1 School District office at 417-265-3212. Bids are due to the office by July 12, 2019.

The Thornfield School reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids and to accept any bids the Board of Education deems is inthe best interest of the school district.

06-20-w40-2t