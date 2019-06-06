Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

May 26 – Pastor Bob and Darlene Sorensen made pizza at their home Friday evening for several Bethany Baptist Church members and friends. The movie, “Like Arrows,” featured a rather typical family who lacked in parenting skills and was estranged from their eldest son for a very long time, but who realized their need to put God into every part of their lives in time to give three of their children good foundations for their lives. We like happy endings.

Norma Stillings decorated the graves of her sons, parents, grandmothers, some great grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins and others who are buried at the Burdett, Bragg, Mt. Tabor, and Ava Cemeteries. She also put out flowers of the graves of the known veterans at Bragg Cemetery. This is a tradition that she has carried on for several years.

Tom Stillings and Joyce Greenwood of Ozark had to drive the long way around to avoid the Highway 14 closure in order to be at the Ava Cemetery, Monday morning for the Memorial Day Ceremony at the Ava Cemetery to honor veterans who died in service to our country. They met his mother, Norma Stillings there. They had lunch together and visited for a while afterward.

The music and the message, Sunday, reflected the theme of Memorial Day. Pastor Bob talked about “Things to be Remembered” using Joshua 4:1-7 as his text.

The crossing at the Jordan was memorialized by taking twelve stones out of the dry river and placing them on the nearby bank before the flood waters came down again. These stones were meant to remind them of what a great thing God had done there. The Lord has done great things for us and our consistent faith is like a memorial of them. That faith is under attack from many directions and even though we have been commanded to pass these things on down to our children too often that is not happening.

It seems that the enemies of the Christian faith are dedicated to the destruction of Christianity and the attack comes on every side. In order to be steadfast in our faith we need to seek out the tried and true paths, walk there, and show them to our children. That good way is found by praying and reading the Holy Bible and by applying that to our lives. What a memorial to our Lord when we endure in faith to the end.

June 2 – Norma Stillings and Lola Mayberry drove to Mansfield to present a program of music for residents there. They handed out the words to some patriotic songs. The residents sang along with Lola while Norma played the piano. They seemed to have a good time.

Some of our ladies are planning to attend the Ladies Retreat at Camp Joy this week. That is always are blessing. Tim and Sally Henderson went down to Camp Joy last Saturday to help with a “Clean-up Day” to help get the camp grounds ready for the Retreat and the summer camp season.

Terri Hall said that she had 8 new puppies at her house. Ali was with Terri Sunday morning. Ali was home for a summer break from college. She probably helps watch out after those puppies.

Darlene Sorensen sang a special song before Pastor Bob Sorensen brought a message from Nehemiah 4 on how to stand up against the adversaries who try to discourage you in the practice of your faith. When we get up against seemingly impossible situations, we take time to remember that God is great and what God has done. When Jesus was raised from the dead it assured believers that God had the power to give us eternal life and to deliver us from our adversaries.

God also has the power, understanding, and mercy to give us blessings on top of blessing. We should make it our goal to be more like him, remembering that we are his ambassadors to this world. We need to show reverence toward our Lord and respond to his calling in our lives. We need always to remember that Jesus is coming back and always be ready. We need to be “saved and serving” when Jesus comes again.