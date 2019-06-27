Bennett Spring State Park Hosts Live Snake Program July 6, Aug. 3

JEFFERSON CITY – Visit the Bennett Spring State Park nature center beginning at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 6 to learn about the outdoor activities of native reptiles. A snake wrangler will provide an opportunity for you to better understand these often misunderstood creatures. Educational displays and live Missouri native snakes will be presented by the Missouri Master Naturalist-Springfield Plateau Chapter and Teen Jr. Leaders. A formal presentation will begin at 1:30 p.m. Learn more about reptiles while having fun as these mysterious creatures are taken out of their cages.

A second snake program will take place at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 3.

Bennett Spring State Park is located at 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon. For more information about the event, call the nature center at 417-532-3925 or fish hatchery staff at 417-532-4418.