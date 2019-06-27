Barbara Ann (Schwab) Jennings

Barbara Ann Jennings, 91, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Mo.

Barbara was born April 26, 1928 in Dayton, Ohio.

Barbara worked at JCPenney for many years.

She married Archie Jennings on March 14, 1948, and to this union six children were born.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Archie Jennings; her infant daughter Margret; great-grandson, Justin Wakley; great grandson Timithy Porterfield; daughter-in-law Victoria Jennings, and a son-in-law, Wayne Kerr.

Barbara is survived by her five children: Gary Jennings, Ava; Jackie Jennings, Ava; Dennis (Jackie) Jennings, Ava; Pam (John) Perry, Ava; Rodwynn (Sherrie) Jennings, Sparta; 21 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 9, 3:00 p.m. at Lake Springfield Veterans Cemetery.