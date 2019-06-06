Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Judy Ulrich & Connie Opeka

First Corinthians chapter 13 is sometimes called “The Greatest Gift”. It begins with: “Though I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, but have not love, I have become a sounding brass or a clanging cymbal.”

The chapter goes on to give examples of many good things a person might still accomplish without having love in their hearts, but then pronounces “without love it profits me nothing.” The chapter ends with these words: “And now abide faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love.”

Pastor Terry Wolfe spoke to us about these three abiding qualities: “Faith, hope, and love” in his sermon last week, titled: “When You Wish Upon a Star.” He spoke about how love cannot be demonstrated without a relationship, whether it is love for God or for another human being. He stated that without an abiding belief in God it is impossible to have real faith or love. But how does “wishing on a star” fit into the equation?

Wishing, of course, is another word for hoping. Pastor Wolfe quoted Romans 8:24 “For it was by hope that we were saved; but if we see what we hope for, then it is not really hope. For who of us hopes for something we see?” He then told how before they were married, his wife-to-be wanted him to build hope chests for her two sisters. He admits that he didn’t understand women and could not see the importance of building or owning a hope chest. His wife-to-be then explained to him the purpose and importance of a hope chest and he willingly went to work to build them.

Using scripture, Pastor Wolfe then showed that Jesus is the “Bright and morning star” (Rev 22:16) and that Satan and his angels were referred to as “falling stars” (Rev 9:1). Referring back to his sermon title, he admonished us not to “wish” or pin our hopes on a falling star, but instead we must pin our hopes and wishes on Christ.

Pastor Wolfe then spoke to us about the advice given by the apostle Paul during his shipwreck in Acts 27. In verse 22 Paul tells them “… I exhort you to be of good cheer: for there shall be no loss of any man’s life among you, but of the ship.” Verse 27 says “Then fearing lest we should have fallen upon rocks, they cast four anchors out of the stern, and wished for the day.” Then when shipwreck was upon them, Paul told them they would only be saved if they stayed in the ship.

Are we “longing, hoping, wishing for the day”? Pastor Wolfe equated that ship with God’s Church. He said that to avoid crashing on the rocks we must go to “The Rock of Ages” and stay in “The Ark of Safety.”

VBS is over and adults as well as the children were thoroughly blessed by the program, Rome – Paul’s Underground Church led by Tara Esquilla. On Sabbath a video from the week was shared, the children shared songs, and all were given a tour of the prison cell, the cave, and the Roman shops. Various rooms and the halls were transformed to the period and many church members dressed up for their roles. Jim Porter played the part of Paul and was chained to a Roman guard, Ray Hoffmaster, whom he eventually converted by the end of the week. Eck Ulrich was also a Roman guard. Connie Porter led the underground church as the children hid out in a cave. Heather Hoffmaster and Lilia Perlee also helped in the church cave. The children made scrolls as they learned calligraphy from Agustin Eberhardt at the scribe shop. Then there was the wreath and toga shop where Julie Allen helped them make their own costumes. At the carpenter shop Nathan Porter assisted the children in wood crafts. Arden Wood led in the architect shop and also helped with games outside along with Sam Esquilla. Sam also brought some of his animals – chickens, rabbits, and sheep for the program. Group leaders were Shayla Simon, Jessica Fontenot, Kaytlyn Johnston, and Sarah Esquilla. Elizabeth Cruz, Laura Cruz, and Lynn Shermond provided healthy delicious treats at the snack shop while Susan Simon demonstrated authentic foods in the marketplace. Gwyn Downs greeted and registered attendees. Then let us not forget behind the scene workers we can’t do without, Jim and Dana Calkins who provided audio-visual, Judy Ulrich who took portrait photos of the children to be used in their woodcraft project and Connie Opeka on the piano. We appreciate all the work Tara and her team did to provide this ministry for the young people. You can see a few pics from the week on our Facebook page.

We invite you to visit the Community Services Center located on the church property – open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. We appreciate your donations and support as 114 people in our community were served during the month of May. We also appreciate the 58 ½ hours of time given by our volunteers as they gave away 1,105 clothing items and 8 items of furniture.

If we can be of assistance to you, please call the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook! May God bless and keep you!