Ava Senior Center Menu and Activities

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Mon., June 10 – Grilled chicken, baked potato, California blend vegetables, garlic bread, fresh baked brownie.
- Tues., June 11 – Cheeseburger on a bun, potato salad, coleslaw, home made chocolate chip cookie.
- Wed., June 12 – Chicken Cordon Bleu, seasoned rice, cucumber salad, buttermilk biscuit, ice cream sundae.
- Thurs., June 13 – Pepper steak with onions and gravy, macaroni and cheese, fresh tossed salad, island sweet roll.
- Friday, June 14 – Mexican chicken, tortilla chips and salsa, tomato salad, fresh sliced watermelon.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50 – Guests under 60 – $6.00
Eat Smart – Live Active
Monday, June 10 at 10 a.m. – Presented by University Extension
Monday Night Music
Monday, June 10 at 6 p.m.
TOPS
Tuesday, June 11, 2 p.m.
Exercise Group
Wednesday, June 12, 10 a.m.
GAMES
Pitch played daily
Pitch Tournament – Tuesdays
Dominoes – Thurs./Friday
Pinochle – Monday & Thursdays
Pool Tournament – Wed. at Noon
Billiards!
Games begin around Noon.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
- Tuesday June 11th: Douglas County to Ozark.
- Friday, June 14th: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.