Ava Senior Center Menu and Activities

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon., June 10 – Grilled chicken, baked potato, California blend vegetables, garlic bread, fresh baked brownie.

– Grilled chicken, baked potato, California blend vegetables, garlic bread, fresh baked brownie. Tues., June 11 – Cheeseburger on a bun, potato salad, coleslaw, home made chocolate chip cookie.

– Cheeseburger on a bun, potato salad, coleslaw, home made chocolate chip cookie. Wed., June 12 – Chicken Cordon Bleu, seasoned rice, cucumber salad, buttermilk biscuit, ice cream sundae.

– Chicken Cordon Bleu, seasoned rice, cucumber salad, buttermilk biscuit, ice cream sundae. Thurs., June 13 – Pepper steak with onions and gravy, macaroni and cheese, fresh tossed salad, island sweet roll.

– Pepper steak with onions and gravy, macaroni and cheese, fresh tossed salad, island sweet roll. Friday, June 14 – Mexican chicken, tortilla chips and salsa, tomato salad, fresh sliced watermelon.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50 – Guests under 60 – $6.00

***

Eat Smart – Live Active

Monday, June 10 at 10 a.m. – Presented by University Extension

Monday Night Music

Monday, June 10 at 6 p.m.

TOPS

Tuesday, June 11, 2 p.m.

Exercise Group

Wednesday, June 12, 10 a.m.

GAMES

Pitch played daily

Pitch Tournament – Tuesdays

Dominoes – Thurs./Friday

Pinochle – Monday & Thursdays

Pool Tournament – Wed. at Noon

Billiards!

Games begin around Noon.

***

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Tuesday June 11th: Douglas County to Ozark.

Douglas County to Ozark. Friday, June 14th: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.