Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities & OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Mon., June 24 – Alpine chicken, ambrosia salad, fresh baked roll, dirt dessert.
- Tues., June 25 – Slow roasted beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned green beans, cheddar biscuit.
- Wed., June 26 – Cashew chicken over rice, Oriental blend vegetables, fortune cookie, home made chocolate chip cookie.
- Thurs., June 27 – Oven fried fish sandwich, coleslaw, savory potatoes, banana split cake.
- Friday, June 28 – Beef stew, cottage cheese fruit salad, fresh baked biscuit, apple crisp.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon. Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50 / Guests under 60 – $6.00
***
Eat Smart – Live Active – Monday, June 24 at 10 a.m.
Presented by University Extension
Monday Night Music – Monday, June 24 at 6 p.m.
TOPS – Tuesday, June 25, 2 p.m.
Exercise Group – Wednesday, June 26, 10 a.m.
GAMES
Pitch played daily
Pitch Tournament – Tuesdays
Pinochle – Monday & Thursdays
Dominoes – Thurs./Friday
Billiards!
Games begin around Noon.
***
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
- Tues., June 25th: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
- Friday, June 28th: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.