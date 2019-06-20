Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities & OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon., June 24 – Alpine chicken, ambrosia salad, fresh baked roll, dirt dessert.

Tues., June 25 – Slow roasted beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned green beans, cheddar biscuit.

Wed., June 26 – Cashew chicken over rice, Oriental blend vegetables, fortune cookie, home made chocolate chip cookie.

Thurs., June 27 – Oven fried fish sandwich, coleslaw, savory potatoes, banana split cake.

Friday, June 28 – Beef stew, cottage cheese fruit salad, fresh baked biscuit, apple crisp.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon. Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50 / Guests under 60 – $6.00

Eat Smart – Live Active – Monday, June 24 at 10 a.m.

Presented by University Extension

Monday Night Music – Monday, June 24 at 6 p.m.

TOPS – Tuesday, June 25, 2 p.m.

Exercise Group – Wednesday, June 26, 10 a.m.

GAMES

Pitch played daily

Pitch Tournament – Tuesdays Pinochle – Monday & Thursdays Dominoes – Thurs./Friday



Billiards!



Games begin around Noon.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Tues., June 25th: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town. Friday, June 28th: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.