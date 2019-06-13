Ava Senior Center Activities Menu, Schedule & OATS Bus

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
Mon., June 17 – Open face turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, meadow blend vegetables, home made lemon pie.
Tues., June 18 – Biscuit and sausage gravy, omelet, tomato juice, fresh fruit bar..
Wed., June 19 – Oven fried chicken, baked potato, seasoned green beans, fresh baked roll, strawberry shortcake.
Thurs., June 20 – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, Antigua blend vegetables, fresh baked roll, lemon cake.
Friday, June 21 – Glazed ham slices, baked sweet potato, cabbage,cornbread, root beer float.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712; Suggested contribution – $3.50; Guests under 60 – $6.00
***
Eat Smart – Live Active
Monday, June 17 at 10 a.m., Presented by University Extension
Monday Night Music
Monday, June 17 at 6 p.m.
Grief Support Group
Tuesday, June 18 at 10 a.m.
TOPS
Tuesday, June 18, 2 p.m.
Exercise Group
Wednesday, June 19, 10 a.m.
Elder Abuse Awareness
Wednesday, June 19, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Grace Foot Clinic
Thursday, June 20, by Appt.
GAMES
- Pitch played daily
- Pitch Tournament – Tuesdays
- Dominoes – Thurs./Friday
- Pinochle – Monday & Thursdays
- Billiards!
- Bingo – Friday, June 21 at Noon, Sponsored by Season’s Hospice
Games begin around Noon.
***
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
Wed., June 19th: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
Friday, June 21st: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.