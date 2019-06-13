Ava Senior Center Activities Menu, Schedule & OATS Bus

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon., June 17 – Open face turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, meadow blend vegetables, home made lemon pie.

Tues., June 18 – Biscuit and sausage gravy, omelet, tomato juice, fresh fruit bar..

Wed., June 19 – Oven fried chicken, baked potato, seasoned green beans, fresh baked roll, strawberry shortcake.

Thurs., June 20 – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, Antigua blend vegetables, fresh baked roll, lemon cake.

Friday, June 21 – Glazed ham slices, baked sweet potato, cabbage,cornbread, root beer float.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712; Suggested contribution – $3.50; Guests under 60 – $6.00

***

Eat Smart – Live Active

Monday, June 17 at 10 a.m., Presented by University Extension

Monday Night Music

Monday, June 17 at 6 p.m.

Grief Support Group

Tuesday, June 18 at 10 a.m.

TOPS

Tuesday, June 18, 2 p.m.

Exercise Group

Wednesday, June 19, 10 a.m.

Elder Abuse Awareness

Wednesday, June 19, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Grace Foot Clinic

Thursday, June 20, by Appt.

GAMES

Pitch played daily

Pitch Tournament – Tuesdays

Dominoes – Thurs./Friday

– Thurs./Friday Pinochle – Monday & Thursdays

– Monday & Thursdays Billiards!

Bingo – Friday, June 21 at Noon, Sponsored by Season’s Hospice

Games begin around Noon.

***

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Wed., June 19th: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

Friday, June 21st: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.