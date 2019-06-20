Ava License Office Closed Until Further Notice

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com
The Ava License Office located at 127 West Lincoln Avenue (just off the Ava Square) is closed until further notice.
The State of Missouri contracts with private companies to provide driver’s license and vehicle registration-related services. The previous service providers chose not to renew their contract.
License Office Services, LLC, was recently awarded the contract and expects to have a new Ava location open within the next 60 days.
Until that time, residents can visit the following offices. Call before visiting to check hours and availability:
Hartville
440-A Industrial Drive
Hartville, MO 65667
(417) 741-7470
Mountain Grove
120 S Union St
Mountain Grove, MO 65711
(417) 926-3333
Gainesville
Address 98 First Street
Gainesville, MO 65655
(417) 679-0280
Marshfield
101 East Jefferson
Marshfield, MO 65706
(417) 468-5100
Personalized license plates will be sent to Mountain Grove for pickup.