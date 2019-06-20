Ava License Office Closed Until Further Notice

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

The Ava License Office located at 127 West Lincoln Avenue (just off the Ava Square) is closed until further notice.

The State of Missouri contracts with private companies to provide driver’s license and vehicle registration-related services. The previous service providers chose not to renew their contract.

License Office Services, LLC, was recently awarded the contract and expects to have a new Ava location open within the next 60 days.

Until that time, residents can visit the following offices. Call before visiting to check hours and availability:

Hartville

440-A Industrial Drive

Hartville, MO 65667

(417) 741-7470

Mountain Grove

120 S Union St

Mountain Grove, MO 65711

(417) 926-3333

Gainesville

Address 98 First Street

Gainesville, MO 65655

(417) 679-0280

Marshfield

101 East Jefferson

Marshfield, MO 65706

(417) 468-5100

Personalized license plates will be sent to Mountain Grove for pickup.