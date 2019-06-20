Ava Gymnasts Compete in National Competition

Photo submitted

The four Ava gymnasts shown above recently competed in a national championship event held in Branson on Saturday, June 8. Gymnasts shown above are, not in order, Angel Caudill, Emma Stewart, Katie Brooks, and Laurynn Brooks.

AVA, Mo. –– Four local gymnasts qualified for the XCEL Championships Invitational whch was held at the Branson Convention Center on Saturday, June 8. The event featured entrants from all over the United States and marks the first time youths from our local area have qualified at the national level. The team members proudly represented CherNastics, a local training facility in Ava.

Months of training paid off for all four team members.

In their respective classes against some of the best gymnasts in the country, Angel Caudill achieved fourth place on the vault; Emma Stewart, sixth-place on bars; Katie Brooks earned third place on bars and sixth on beam; and Laurynn Brooks, sixth-place on beam.