Ava City Council Approves 2020 Budget, Chooses Contractor for Park Bathroom

by Michael Boyink

mike@douglascountyherald.com

On Tuesday, June 11th, the Ava Board of Aldermen convened for a business session at 5 p.m.

City Finances

City Treasurer Peggy Porter led off with her monthly report. The city accounts currently hold $2.4M. The accounts each have a reserve line item as outlined at the last meeting.

Fiscal Year 2020 Budget

Porter mentioned the public budget hearing at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 10th at City Hall. With no significant opposition from either the public or the Aldermen, the council voted unanimously to approve the $11,391,459 budget for Fiscal Year 2020.

Animal Ordinance

The aldermen read through a proposed change to the Ordinance covering animals in the city of Ava. The alderman expressed the desire for several changes to the language. The revised ordinance will be presented at the next City Council meeting.

Real Estate

The aldermen voted unanimously to grant approval to allow Mayor Loftin to purchase property near the city park.

Sewer on East Grand Avenue

Mayor Loftin updated the council on plans to modify the city sewer on East Grand Avenue near Givans Garage. There is a natural gas line that needs to be located before the desired manhole can be put in place.

Playground Mulch

90 yards of “kiddy cushion” mulch were delivered and spread around the playground at the city park, fixing damage from recent floods. Mayor Loftin reported getting a “thumbs up” approval from a young playground visitor for the added mulch.

Planning and Zoning

The aldermen voted to replace Scott Fleetwood with Greg Taylor on the planning and zoning board. Fleetwood resigned his spot due to moving out of the state.

Bid Opening for Park Bathroom

The city received three bids for the replacement city park bathroom:

Peterson Construction – $158,000

JB Construction – $119, 250

Bloodhound Construction – $68,000

The aldermen voted unanimously to award the contract to Bloodhound Construction.

Mower for Parks Department

The council voted unanimously to allow the Parks Department to spend $8900 on a new John Deere mower from Heritage Tractor.

Attendance

Councilmen present were Billy Stewart, Noel Dye, Keith Jones, and Stan Lovan.

Video

Video from the Ava Board of Aldermen meeting will be posted to the Douglas County Herald’s website at douglascountyherald.com.

Next Meeting

City officials and aldermen will reconvene on June 25th at 5 p.m. at City Hall. Meetings are open to the public.