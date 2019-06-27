Ava City Council Adopts New Animal Control Ordinance, Purchases Property

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

On Tuesday, June 25th, the Ava Board of Aldermen convened for a business session at 5 p.m.

Budget Amendment

Ava Treasurer Peggy Porter presented a revision to the budget for the current fiscal year, in order to be better positioned for upcoming audits. Porter mentioned approximately $100K in additions to include fire department building renovations, a new Bobcat and mower purchase, and adjusting the expected wages for city pool personnel.

The Aldermen unanimously approved the revisions.

Animal Ordinance

The Aldermen reviewed a proposed revision to the city ordinance covering animals.

The revisions have been several weeks in the making. Their goal is to make penalties for vicious animal attacks more stringent.

The aldermen approved the changes this week.

The revised “Chapter 10-Animals” ordinance will be posted to the Douglas County Herald website for public access. Here it is: https://douglascountyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/BILL-19-05-07.pdf

Ava Square Improvements

Mayor Loftin reported traveling to Nixa, MO to inquire about the timing of the Community Development Block Grant awarded to Ava for square improvements last February.

Loftin said he should know more in around 90 days.

Fire Station Paint Bids

Mayor Loftin reported he would place advertising this coming week for contractors to paint the new portion of the Fire Department building to match the rest.

Last Concrete Street Marker

Ava streets used to be marked by concrete markers set in the ground. The last marker was removed by where it still stood by City Hall and was relocated to the Douglas County Historical Society Museum.

It can be viewed next to the entry steps into the museum.

City Purchase of Morpeth Property

Mayor Loftin announced that the The City of Ava has recently purchased the Morpeth property east of the city park.

Loftin said the City will investigate the possibility of the Ava Fire Department using the structure for practice.

Concrete Apron for Electrical Shed

Loftin reported that JB Construction nearly has the concrete apron at the electrical shed completed.

Airport Runway Lighting

Loftin also reported that a MoDot engineer recently came to Ava to begin the project of updating the runway lights at the airport. The new lights will be LED and incoming pilots will be able to turn on the lights by radio control.

Loftin also commented that the new card reader for the airport is in, and city electricians will soon begin installation of the unit. Pilots will use the card reader to purchase fuel.

Storm Damage

Mayor Loftin commented that reports of tree limbs downed by storms continue to come into City Hall. The City continues to pick up the downed debris.

Grand Street Sewer

Mayor Loftin reported that the materials for the Grand Street Sewer updates are starting to arrive, and progress will continue on the project.

Closed Session

There was no closed session this week.

Attendance

Councilmen present were Billy Stewart, Noel Dye, Keith Jones, and Stan Lovan.

Video from the Ava Board of Aldermen meeting will be posted to the Douglas County Herald's website at douglascountyherald.com and to our YouTube channel.

Next Meeting

City officials and aldermen will reconvene on July 9th at 5 p.m. at City Hall. Meetings are open to the public.