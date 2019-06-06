Ava Art Guild Update

The Ava Art Guild is hosting a monthly workshop on Saturday, June 8. Wanda Nava will be leading and teaching Sumi-e painting.

Sumi-e painting. SUMI-E is the Japanese word for Black Ink Painting.

East Asian Painting and writing developed together in ancient China using the same materials — brush and ink on paper. Sumi-e painting is a 2000 year old painting technique. (http://www.sumiesociety.org)

Upcoming Workshops

June 8 –– Wanda Nava is hosting a workshop on Japanese Sumi-e painting;

July 13 –– Quilt Squares led by JoAnn Hereford. Come decorate a quilt square then enter the Quilt Show in August;

Aug. 10 –– To be announced;

Sept. 14 –– Carol Britton will lead an acrylic painting workshop;

Oct. 12 –– Fairy Doors workshop led by Kathy Dietz;

Nov. 9 –– Tammy Griswold will once again lead us in polymer clay creations;

Dec. 14 –– Caryl Stillings will lead a workshop, to be announced.

The AAG is offering free classes in Basketry 191 for youths, ages 14-18. Classes start July 22, 10 a.m. -2 p.m. Register June 6 in the gallery, or call Caryl, 417 893-9638 for more info and to get on the list. Class is limited.

The Spring Art Show is currently underway and open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to browse the 103 entries, which includes everything from wood carving to paintings. While visiting, please vote for your favorite piece. The show runs through June 15.

For info about workshops, events or the Art Guild, go to avaartguild.org, avaartguild@yahoo.com or call Caryl at 417-893-9638.