Robin Reinartz, seated center, the outgoing Ava VFW Post 5993 Auxiliary president was recently recognized with the District 2 Outstanding VFW Auxiliary President Award for 2018-19. Participants above, from left to right, are Irene Cornelison, Auxiliary member; outgoing VFW District 18 Commander Russ Olewinski; Reinartz; Gail Huffman, incoming Ava VFW Post 5993 Auxiliary president; and far right, Ulla Farrow, Auxiliary member.