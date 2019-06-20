Associate Court Day Cases on June 13

During Judge Bock’s Associate Court Day June 13, there was a total of 98 criminal cases on the docket. There were 77 misdemeanor cases, seven infractions and 14 felony cases. There were 21 misdemeanor and/or infraction guilty pleas and there were 17 failure to appear warrants issued.
