Arno – Hellen Blakey

June 16 – I baked bread last Monday for Thursday night and Saturday. I took my car to have it fixed, then I dropped my news off, and got some groceries.

James came by this morning.

I went to town Wednesday and had my hair cut and got my fingernails polished. Then I went over and visited with Florence Clinkingbeard.

Annie Blakey and Owen came Thursday and took me to Cox Hospital in Branson where they x-rayed my neck and head and they said I had arthritis bad and they put me on pain medicine. Monica brought me home.

Tom Williams and Karen Heriford went to their O.E.S. meeting in Theodosia that evening.

Friday, I stayed in all day.

Monica and Nina came up and took me to my class reunion in Preston, MO Saturday. Nina drove and she took us on roads that we hadn’t been on and it was a nice drive.

Jessie Payne and I were the only ones from our class. We saw one aunt and lots of cousins, sisters and brothers.

Coming back home we went by Bennett Springs. Nina had never been there. Then we came on home.

Nina and Monica filled their car up before going home.

Sunday I made it to Sunday School. Trae and Kendra Shelton Filnley, Sloane and Haven Coonce came by in the afternoon and I gave Finley her birthday present from her Pa-Pe Blakey. Kendra gave Finley a birthday party Saturday and I missed it.

I got .2” of rain Wednesday; Sunday I got .1”.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service, and their families and the ones in training.

June 23 – I took my news and Jo Stephens’ announcement in last Monday, filled my car up with gas, then I got some medicine at the store.

Mark brought me some eggs last Tuesday.

Mark took me Wednesday to Ozark for a follow up with my doctor after going to Cox Hospital in Branson.

When we got to Seymour, Mark stopped and we got something to eat, then I had Mark pull in to the gas station and filled up with gast before he brought me home.

I took eggs to the ladies at the court house, then I went by MODOT to have the limbs cut off the trees down the highway so I can see cars coming from that way. If they can’t get to it in the next couple of weeks, I will get someone else because I am thinking about others that pull out of my driveway The traffic is heavy since the detour sign went up for West 76.

I came by John and Jo Stephens’ with their anniversary cake and card.

Wednesday at 12 p.m.I had .45” of rain in my rain gage; the next rain it poured down in back, but in front, no rain in my gage. Sunday by 12:15, I had 2 inches 0.2” more by 5 p.m., 1.5” more later.

I got to wash two loads of clothes Thursday. Dylan came by Friday after noon for my church key.

Saturday at 2, I went down to Mt. Tabor Church where I attended the wedding of Dylan Clements and Morgan Light. It was a beautiful wedding.

Sunday was a rainy day to go to church, but I made it there. Bro. Charles made it and his thought for his message was “enough is enough” coming from 1 Samuel 17:1-4, and other verses.

Keep our sick folks in your prayers. My prayers and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one. Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service, and their families and the ones in training.