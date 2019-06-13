Arno – Hellen Blakey

James brought some of my bowls back last Monday. I took my news in, went to the store to put money on my gas card, bought a phone card, filled up with gas, and then went to pay my light bill and came by the new jail. Then I went and got some groceries.

Last Tuesday morning, I had 1.25” in my rain gage. That afternoon, I finished up with 1.4” more. Friday, I had 1.3”.

Last Tuesday, Jeff Wilson brush hogged my back field and cut the limbs out of my cedar tree.

Wednesday, I talked with some of my sisters and brothers while I was baking bread. Thursday, I went up and visited with John and Jo Stephens.

Friday, Nina came and we went to Ozark to The Stained Glass Theatre where we met Marilyn and Monica Corum. Monica and Anette and we watched “A Summer of Hope” 17-year old Hope has graduated from high school and beaten childhood cancer. She’s making big plans for her future when life throws her a curve.

Sunday, Sherry and LoraKay came by and we went to Ozark to James River Church where Chad and Laura Blakey had little Lucas and Emma dedicated to the Lord.

Those present were Laura’s sister, great grandma Donna, Grandma Debbie, Great Granny Hellen, Meme Blakey, Great Grandma LoraKay. Pictures were taken, then we headed home.

Keep praying for our sick folks. My prayer and sympathy goes out to all who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.