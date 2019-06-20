Archie’s Family Restaurant Opens Friday Morning To Welcome Customers

Archie’s Family Restaurant located on North Jefferson Street, across from the Ava High School, will reopen with a fresh new look on Friday, June 21.

After several months of being closed due to an April 1st fire that damaged approximately 90% of the building’s interior, owners Dustin and Katie Isaacs are now ready to open for business and serve customers inside the restaurant.

Restaurant hours are:

Monday – Thursday, 6:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday – Saturday, 6:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., and Sunday 6:30 a.m. – 2:00.

The restaurant address is 698 N. Jefferson Street, Ava, and the telephone number is 543-1477.